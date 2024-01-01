STUNNER! West Ham seek sensational Kante deal

West Ham United are ready to bring a World Cup winner back to the Premier League.

Per The Guardian, the Hammers are seriously interested in signing former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Frenchman was outstanding at Euro 2024 as his nation reached the semi-final stage.

Despite playing in Saudi Arabia at club level, Kante was one of the standout performers in Germany.

A deal will not be cheap for the veteran, who is now 33-year-old, while he is also on high wages.

West Ham would need to pay Al-Ittihad in the region of £20 million if they are to bring Kante back to England.