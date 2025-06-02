Tribal Football
Most Read
'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary
David Beckham disappointed with player behavior on Man United tour
Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision

Barcelona, Arsenal target Garcia: Leaving Spain no problem for me

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona, Arsenal target Garcia: Leaving Spain no problem for me
Barcelona, Arsenal target Garcia: Leaving Spain no problem for meLaLiga
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is staying grounded over talk of a move away this summer.

Barcelona are interested in the young shot-stopper, along with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Garcia, 24, said on Radio Cataluyna: "My decision? It depends on clubs, obviously me too. Whatever I decide, whatever it is, I will be 100% convinced, without any doubt. Being a starter and playing is very important.

"All the players want to play, I just started. I've been playing for a year and a half, and I want to continue. I would have no problem leaving. Leaving Spain is not something that gives me concern. It is feasible."

He added, "We have been finishing the League for two days, it is true that things come to me. I have a little saturated mobile (...) I like to be talked about, but I try to carry it naturally. And I think I am handling it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLaLigaGarcia JoanArsenalBarcelonaEspanyolManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona re-ignite interest in Arsenal's Thomas Partey
Barcelona chief Deco: Gyokeres a fantastic player, but...
Barcelona rush to beat Premier League sides to Joan Garcia deal