Barcelona, Arsenal target Garcia: Leaving Spain no problem for me

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is staying grounded over talk of a move away this summer.

Barcelona are interested in the young shot-stopper, along with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City.

Garcia, 24, said on Radio Cataluyna: "My decision? It depends on clubs, obviously me too. Whatever I decide, whatever it is, I will be 100% convinced, without any doubt. Being a starter and playing is very important.

"All the players want to play, I just started. I've been playing for a year and a half, and I want to continue. I would have no problem leaving. Leaving Spain is not something that gives me concern. It is feasible."

He added, "We have been finishing the League for two days, it is true that things come to me. I have a little saturated mobile (...) I like to be talked about, but I try to carry it naturally. And I think I am handling it."