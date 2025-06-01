Barcelona re-ignite interest in Arsenal's Thomas Partey

Barcelona have reportedly re-ignited their interest in Arsenal star Thomas Partey with Hansi Flick pushing the club to sign a new defensive midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be keen on keeping the 31-year-old at Arsenal but talks over a new deal appear to have stalled.

Advertisement Advertisement

Partey’s current contract at the Emirates is set to expire at this summer and Barcelona are looking to swoop in and sign him up.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Flick is the one pushing the newly-crowned La Liga champions to sign a new defensive midfielder and Partey is seen as the ‘ideal candidate.’

The Ghana international was a key player for Arsenal this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in his 52 games.