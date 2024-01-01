Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah

Barcelona approach Spurs for Reguilon

Barcelona approach Spurs for Reguilon
Barcelona approach Spurs for Reguilon
Barcelona approach Spurs for ReguilonAction Plus
Barcelona are eyeing Tottenham outcast Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon is out of Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's new season plans and been urged to find himself a new club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Spain left-back spent the first-half of last season on-loan with Manchester United and then the second six months with Brentford.

Sky Sports says Barcelona have made an enquiry about Reguilon and are investigating the terms to get a deal done.

The Catalans will seek a knockdown deal with Spurs given Reguilon's deal has less than a year to run.

Mentions
Premier LeagueReguilon SergioBarcelonaTottenhamLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona spy Prem alternatives to Man City wing-back Cancelo
Arsenal in talks with agents for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Sporting CP make transfer call for Man Utd, Spurs target Hjulmand