Barcelona approach Spurs for Reguilon

Barcelona are eyeing Tottenham outcast Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon is out of Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's new season plans and been urged to find himself a new club.

The Spain left-back spent the first-half of last season on-loan with Manchester United and then the second six months with Brentford.

Sky Sports says Barcelona have made an enquiry about Reguilon and are investigating the terms to get a deal done.

The Catalans will seek a knockdown deal with Spurs given Reguilon's deal has less than a year to run.