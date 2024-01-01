Tribal Football
Arsenal in talks with agents for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Arsenal are in talks with agents for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spain international is attracting interest from across Europe, with Barcelona and Tottenham also keen.

The Sun says the Gunners are now in contact with Williams' camp about a move following the Euros.

Key to the deal is Williams' contract carrying a €50m buyout clause.

However, it's suggested while Arsenal would be willing to meet the price, the youngster's wage demands could prove a stumbling block.

