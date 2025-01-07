Barber lays out Brighton January hopes

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber is hoping for quiet transfer window.

The seaside club are not in the pursuit of any major signings this winter.

while Albion have a great squad that can challenge for European qualification the Premier League, Barber knows that opportunities can always arise.

He said: “I am hoping it is going to be nice and quiet, to be honest. It was busy enough in the summer!

“We are quite happy with the squad.

“We have already brought in one player (Diego Gomez) from Inter Miami in the last week or so.

“We are hoping we can get through January without too much work, to be honest.

He added: “A little bit from speculation, a little bit from calls that come in during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“What you can’t predict because of the Christmas period is so busy with games, injuries and issues that arise from those games, suspensions and so on.

“Things not only change for your club but they can also change for other clubs which change their entire outlook for January.

“Add to that new managers coming in, clubs pressing the panic button when it comes to their position at a given time, it is quite an unpredictable and volatile month.

“Unlike the summer, everything is condensed into a much shorter period so it can get a bit frantic and a bit frenetic but I am hoping that it doesn’t for us.”