Barber explains how Brighton scout so much young talent before anyone else

Brighton’s player recruitment is not all about studying data of potential new signings.

That is the view of Paul Barber, the club’s deputy chairman and chief executive.

He explained that Brighton looks at various elements when they are signing a player, including data, scouting reports, and other feedback they receive from those within the game.

He stated to NBC Sports: “We use a lot of data. Data is an important guide to where we think we can get value for players across the globe.

“Obviously we look at those players in terms of using our own eyes as well.

“But the most important thing is we also judge their characters.

“It is important when you bring in a player from any other club or any other part of the world that they are going to fit into this club’s culture and fit into the group that Fabian (Hurzeler, head coach) is moulding.

“And obviously can play the systems and have the physical attributes and technical attributes that Fabian needs.

“It is a complex process. We don’t get every one of these signings right.

“We try very hard to get most of them right, of course, but it is not a perfect science.

“You are working with human beings and human beings who work well in one country or one club don’t necessarily always work well in another country and another club.

“But it’s a process we refine in every single season and every single transfer window.”