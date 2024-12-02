Tribal Football
Dowman breaks record with Arsenal U21 appearance
Max Dowman has become the youngest player to turn out for Arsenal U21s.

The midfielder, just 14, was a late substitute in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Dowman beats previous record holder Richie Powling.

Arsenal took the lead through Khayon Edwards, before Brighton leveled via Freddie Simmonds.

Dowman has been a regular with the U18s this season and also has featured in the UEFA Youth League.

 

