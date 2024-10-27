Ball makes plea to Friedkins over Everton plans

Everton hero Michael Ball is urging the club's incoming owners to secure their best players to new deals.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, former fullback Ball stated: "Everton’s agreement in place with the potential new owners the Friedkin Group is obviously a much-needed piece of positive news.

"There’s been a dark cloud over Goodison Park in recent times with an absent owner which has had a negative effect both on and off the field.

"Possessing football experience already, the new owners will be ambitious and hopefully ruthless in turning round our fortunes and improving all aspects within the club from top to bottom.

"As fans we’ve been very patient during this long ongoing saga. Seeing players move away from the club for financial reasons has been very frustrating and disappointing so hopefully this news development we can be more competitive in the transfer market and also keep hold of our prized assets to compete higher in the table."