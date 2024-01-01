Baldock returns to Brighton as pathway development coach

Former striker Sam Baldock has returned to Brighton as a pathway development coach as he looks after players out on loan.

The former striker made 94 appearances for Albion, scoring 20 goals including many of which that helped the club back to the Premier League and into the position they are in today.

Baldock retired at the age of 34 last year and will now work alongside pathway development manager Gordon Greer, looking after and reporting on Brighton players out on loan.

He spoke about his new role and how happy he is to return to the club.

“I am delighted to be back at the club, I am excited and grateful for the opportunity. The Albion holds a special place in my heart.

“I am looking forward to working with and helping the next generation of players at the club on their pathway to hopefully representing the club one day.”

Greer also spoke on the importance of the role and how Baldock can make a real difference at the club.

“Sam's role will see him mentoring the players out on loan, giving them feedback on their games and his opinion on where they can improve.

“An important part of that is to go and see the players and making sure that they're happy, settled and ensuring they have that contact with the club.

“I am really pleased to have him back here, he's a top guy and I'm sure he'll be excellent in the role.”

Current Brighton players out on loan include the likes of Facundo Buonanotte, Valentín Barco, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Jeremy Sarmiento plus many more who will be looked after Baldock this season.