Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract

Bajcetic struggling at RB Salzburg after disappointing performances

Bajcetic struggling at RB Salzburg after disappointing performances
Bajcetic struggling at RB Salzburg after disappointing performancesAction Plus
Stefan Bajcetic, on loan from Liverpool, has faced challenges since arriving in Austria.

The youngster has been sparking internal debates about his role at Red Bull Salzburg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After a promising debut at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, Bajcetic's progress was hampered by injuries last season

Liverpool's current manager, Arne Slot, orchestrated a loan move for the 19-year-old.

Reports from the Austrian media, specifically Kronen Zeitung, suggest that Lijnders' team selections have raised eyebrows within the squad.

Bajcetic has started the last three matches, drawing criticism for his performance in the recent loss to Sturm Graz.

Mentions
Bajcetic StefanRB LeipzigLiverpoolSalzburgSturm GrazPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool starlet hit with huge fine by Lijnders after training mistake
RB Salzburg coach Lijnders explains fine for Liverpool loanee Bajcetic
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea upset over Osimhen; Liverpool watch Bade; Leite wanted by AC Milan, Bayer