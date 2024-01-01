Bajcetic struggling at RB Salzburg after disappointing performances

Stefan Bajcetic, on loan from Liverpool, has faced challenges since arriving in Austria.

The youngster has been sparking internal debates about his role at Red Bull Salzburg.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a promising debut at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, Bajcetic's progress was hampered by injuries last season

Liverpool's current manager, Arne Slot, orchestrated a loan move for the 19-year-old.

Reports from the Austrian media, specifically Kronen Zeitung, suggest that Lijnders' team selections have raised eyebrows within the squad.

Bajcetic has started the last three matches, drawing criticism for his performance in the recent loss to Sturm Graz.