RB Salzburg coach Lijnders explains fine for Liverpool loanee Bajcetic

Red Bull Salzburg manager Pep Lijnders announced that Stefan Bajcetic is facing a fine of approximately £400.

The youngster is being given the fine due to his late arrival at Red Bull Salzburg's training session before a match.

Liverpool loanee Bajcetic, who is spending the season in Austria, was not able to find his boots in time for the session.

"It will be around €500 (£416.72) the day before the game," said Lijnders in Monday's pre-match press conference.

According to Salzburg 24, the incident has gone down very well with his teammates.

They stated "the entire team was visibly happy and politely thanked the 19-year-old" as they will use the money for a team trip.