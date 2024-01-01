Tribal Football
Most Read
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here

RB Salzburg coach Lijnders explains fine for Liverpool loanee Bajcetic

RB Salzburg coach Lijnders explains fine for Liverpool loanee Bajcetic
RB Salzburg coach Lijnders explains fine for Liverpool loanee BajceticAction Plus
Red Bull Salzburg manager Pep Lijnders announced that Stefan Bajcetic is facing a fine of approximately £400.

The youngster is being given the fine due to his late arrival at Red Bull Salzburg's training session before a match.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool loanee Bajcetic, who is spending the season in Austria, was not able to find his boots in time for the session.

"It will be around €500 (£416.72) the day before the game," said Lijnders in Monday's pre-match press conference.

According to Salzburg 24, the incident has gone down very well with his teammates.

They stated  "the entire team was visibly happy and politely thanked the 19-year-old" as they will use the money for a team trip.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBajcetic StefanLiverpoolSalzburg
Related Articles
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW: Real Madrid meet Liverpool; Man City face Inter Milan, PSG
RB Salzburg see off Barcelona to reach deal for Liverpool youngster Bajcetic
Barcelona make Bajcetic offer to Liverpool