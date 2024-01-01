Liverpool starlet hit with huge fine by Lijnders after training mistake

Liverpool loanee Stefan Bajcetic has been hit with a fine whilst on loan with Red Bull Salzburg by the Reds former assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders .

The 19-year-old has had an injury filled career which has prevented him breaking into Liverpool’s first team in recent years despite showing his world class potential on a number of occasions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now the Spanish starlet finds himself under his old assistant coach Lijnders who is in his first stint as a manager in Austria.

Salzburg published a training video on their social media showing Bajcetic being welcomed with a sarcastic round of applause by his teammates who laughed after he turned up late to training ahead of the club’s clash with Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

"It will be around €500 the day before the game,” Lijnders revealed during his pre-match conference revealing his strict rules with discipline and punctuality which were principles held in high regard at Liverpool too under former boss Jurgen Klopp.