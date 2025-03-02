Bailey happy to fight for Villa place: Can we all play together?

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leon Bailey says he's fully committed to Aston Villa.

The Jamaica winger insists he's happy to compete for a place alongside January arrivals Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Donyell Malen.

Bailey said, "There is always competition, but that is not the most important thing. I think the most important thing is to be able to play well together.

"It doesn't matter who is in front and I think that is the main thing we have to consider, not the competition that is here. We know that we all have talent and we are good players and we can contribute.

"But at the same time, can we contribute by playing together?"

