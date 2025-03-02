Everton, Villa eyeing Club Brugge defender Ordonez

Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez is interesting Aston Villa and Everton.

Ordonez has played a key role in Club Brugge's run to the Champions League round of 16.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Alan Nixon is reporting Villa and Everton are interested in Ordonez, who can play at centre-half and fullback.

The 20 year-old impressed Villa scouts during their Champions League clash earlier this season.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday when Villa travel to Belgium for their last-16 first leg.