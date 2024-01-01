Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he'd like a new "No9" signed before next week's transfer deadline.

Maresca was asked about a new striker signing after Marc Guiu's performance in the Europa Conference League playoff first-leg win against Servette.

Maresca said: “Because of Marc? I love Marc. You know why I love Marc? Because the way he works tonight, he is doing exactly the same every day, running behind everyone and this is deserving of his chances.

“At the end, he is not scoring but, as I said, if we have (the) chance to bring a No9 that can help us and make the difference, we are going to try. Otherwise, we are okay.

“We don’t need to sign players just for (the sake of) signing players. If we sign players that they are going to help us to improve, for sure we need players. Otherwise, we are happy in the way we are.”