Ayari admits he was disappointed with Brighton's draw against Wolves

Brighton talent Yasin Ayari was disappointed that his side could only get a point against Wolves in the Premier League.

The Albion were up 2-1 late in the game, but Matheus Cunha equalized to give his team a valuable point.

The 21-year-old Sweden star Ayari has impressed this term, after spending last term on loan at Coventry.

“I didn’t play so much in the Championship but I’m ready,” he said post-game.

“I was ready before the season and it isn’t the biggest surprise for me to play now. I don’t feel it's a shock because I was prepared before the season.

“When I play I try to do my best and show my qualities. I know what I can do and that’s what I’m doing now. I have more in me of course, and I can still improve on a lot of things but when I get my chance I will always do my best. Now it’s going good but I’m a little bit disappointed about the result (against Wolves).

“I’m more mature and gaining more experience in the game. It's my real first season in the Premier League so I’m enjoying every single moment and every game.”