Axed Lyon keeper Lopes admits turning down Liverpool

Anthony Lopes has admitted his frustration at Lyon.

The Portugal goalkeeper has been dropped by OL coach Pierre Sage this season in preference to  Lucas Perri.

Lopes says he rejected a major club move to stay with OL over the summer, with L'Equipe stating the club in question was Liverpool.

He said, "I had transfer opportunities at the beginning of the market. Especially one, to a big European team.

"Honestly, it wasn't my goal at that time to be number 2, but my choice would have been different if they had contacted me at the end of August."

