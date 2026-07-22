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Liverpool approach Monaco over Maghnes Akliouche move

Liverpool approach Monaco over Maghnes Akliouche move
Liverpool approach Monaco over Maghnes Akliouche moveIcon Sport / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Monaco to explore the possibility of signing French attacker Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

According to Sky, the 24-year-old has emerged as a priority target for Paris Saint-Germain, who have already submitted several offers for his services. 

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However, the French champions have yet to reach an agreement with Monaco, with their latest proposal reportedly worth around €40 million. 

are keen to strengthen their attacking options during the transfer window and have now made an approach to assess Akliouche’s availability.

 It remains unclear whether Monaco would be willing to negotiate with the Reds, but Liverpool’s interest could add further competition for PSG as they attempt to secure the France international.

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Football transfersMaghnes AklioucheMonacoLiverpoolPSGPremier League

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