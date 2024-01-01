Austin signs first professional contract with Palace

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace Academy midfielder Cormac Austin has now signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old  signed from Northern Ireland Football League side Linfield FC  two years ago and has been a key asset for Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side. 

He finished last season with 18 appearances in total, bagging one assist against Tottenham Hotspur U18s in a 5-2 victory. 

Austin is over the moon with the deal and says it is a dream come true. 

“It’s a great feeling, it’s something every kid strives for when they’re growing up. 

“To do it at this club, with everyone seeing the waves that we’re making in how we finished last season, is a great feeling - I can't put it into words.” 

