Augsburg coach Thorup praises Brentford loanee Onyeka after winning debut
Augsburg coach Thorup praises Brentford loanee Onyeka after winning debut
Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka enjoyed an impressive debut with Augsburg yesterday.

Onyeka is on a season-long loan with FCA and recorded an assist in their 3-1 win against St Pauli.

Afterwards, FCA coach Jess Thorup said: "He has only trained twice, and then he was away with the national team. 

"He showed from the start what a good player he is. He is ready to help the team and that is what he did. 

The only thing missing was a goal, but he made an assist and played really well."

