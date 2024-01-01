Augsburg coach Thorup praises Brentford loanee Onyeka after winning debut

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka enjoyed an impressive debut with Augsburg yesterday.

Onyeka is on a season-long loan with FCA and recorded an assist in their 3-1 win against St Pauli.

Afterwards, FCA coach Jess Thorup said: "He has only trained twice, and then he was away with the national team.

"He showed from the start what a good player he is. He is ready to help the team and that is what he did.

The only thing missing was a goal, but he made an assist and played really well."