Atletico Madrid to launch bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Atletico Madrid are ready to go back to Chelsea for another midfield addition.

Having clinched the signing of Conor Gallagher in August, Atletico are now chasing his former Blues teammate Enzo Fernandez.

Atletico plan to make an offer in January of a six-month loan with a permanent option included.

And Okdiario says Chelsea are receptive to the approach - as is the Argentina international.

With Enzo no first-choice for manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for the midfielder.

 

