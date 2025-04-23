Tottenham star Cristian Romero holds talks with Diego Simeone

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has reportedly held talks with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone over a summer move to the club.

Per TyC Sports, the 26-year-old is looking to leave Spurs in the summer and has recently held talks with Diego Simeone.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romero has openly spoken of his desire to play in Spain, with Atletico Madrid looking like his most likely destination.

The World Cup winner has struggled with several toe and hamstring injuries this season, limiting his Premier League appearances to just 18.

Tottenham are said to have set an asking price of €75 million for Romero, but Atletico are hoping to negotiate a lower fee due to Spurs’ struggles this season.