Atletico Madrid open 'direct talks' with Chelsea for Gallagher

Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher.

It's understood Chelsea are prepared to sell the midfielder this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Atlético Madrid and Chelsea are now in direct talks for Conor Gallagher deal.

"Negotiations underway for package worth around €35/40m add-ons included, requested by Chelsea.

"Gallagher, on top of Atlético list as revealed in May — now getting closer."