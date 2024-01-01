Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid in contact with Man City striker Alvarez

Atletico Madrid are eyeing unsettled Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

Argentinian journalist César Luis Merlo is reporting Atlético Madrid have launched negotiations to sign Alvárez this summer.

City will have a meeting with the player as soon as he returns from Argentina's Copa America celebrations.

City boss Pep Guardiola wants to keep Alvárez, who has expressed frustrations over his playing opportunities. Watching on has been Atletico, which are now in contact with the striker's management team.

Alvárez has a contract with City to 2028.

