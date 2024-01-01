Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Man Utd midfielder wanted by Fulham in shock transfer

Atletico Madrid plan opening bid for Man City striker Alvarez

Atletico Madrid plan opening bid for Man City striker Alvarez
Atletico Madrid plan opening bid for Man City striker Alvarez
Atletico Madrid plan opening bid for Man City striker AlvarezAction Plus
Atletico Madrid are ready to make an opening bid for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international is said to be unsettled at City over his role as backup for Erling Haaland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alvarez feels ready to be a first-choice striker and is prepared to leave City to meet his ambitions.

Mundo Deportivo says Atletico have been watching developments and plan to test City's resolve with an opening offer.

Atletico intend to bid €70m for Alvarez in the coming days.

City are eager not to lose Alvarez, though will not hold the Argentine against his will should he demand a transfer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlvarez JulianManchester CityAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid in contact with Man City striker Alvarez
Ex-mentor backing Atletico Madrid move for Man City ace Alvarez
Chelsea to test Man City resolve with Alvarez bid