Atletico Madrid plan opening bid for Man City striker Alvarez

Atletico Madrid are ready to make an opening bid for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international is said to be unsettled at City over his role as backup for Erling Haaland.

Alvarez feels ready to be a first-choice striker and is prepared to leave City to meet his ambitions.

Mundo Deportivo says Atletico have been watching developments and plan to test City's resolve with an opening offer.

Atletico intend to bid €70m for Alvarez in the coming days.

City are eager not to lose Alvarez, though will not hold the Argentine against his will should he demand a transfer.