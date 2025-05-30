Atletico Madrid battle Prem trio for Getafe midfielder Uche

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid are battling Premier League clubs for the signing of Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche.

The young Nigerian has been Getafe's big success story this past season as he helped coach Jose Bordalas keep the team in the Primera.

Africa Foot says Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all sounded out Getafe about Uche, who is rated in the €20m class by president Angel Torres.

However, Atletico want to keep Uche in Spain and would be prepared to meet his €25m buyout clause to burn off English competition.

This past season, 22 year-old Uche scored four goals and made six assists.

Mentions
Premier LeagueUche ChristantusGetafeAtl. MadridBournemouthAston VillaNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
