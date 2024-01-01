Atairos set to increase their stake in Villa with huge investment on the horizon

Atairos, the minority shareholders in Aston Villa, are said to have increased their stake in the club.

Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are the club’s primary owners under the V Sports banner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Atairos and V Sports have an agreement regarding Atairos investing in V Sports an in turn into Villa.

Per Birmingham Live, addition of four new directors to the Villa board shows the deal is now cemented.

As of April, Sawiris and Edens owned just over 40% of V Sports, but that number has since gone down as the Atairos stake increased.

Villa fans will be hoping the moves ensure they can continue to invest in the team and infrastructure.