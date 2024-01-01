Tribal Football
Most Read
Ferguson says he gave Giggs 10 new contracts in single Man Utd season
WOW! Klopp agrees to take new football post just months after Liverpool exit
PSG fullback Hakimi eager to engineer Real Madrid return
Moyes: Ten Hag doing brilliant job for Man Utd

Atairos set to increase their stake in Villa with huge investment on the horizon

Atairos set to increase their stake in Villa with huge investment on the horizon
Atairos set to increase their stake in Villa with huge investment on the horizonAction Plus
Atairos, the minority shareholders in Aston Villa, are said to have increased their stake in the club.

Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are the club’s primary owners under the V Sports banner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Atairos and V Sports have an agreement regarding Atairos investing in V Sports an in turn into Villa.

Per Birmingham Live, addition of four new directors to the Villa board shows the deal is now cemented.

As of April, Sawiris and Edens owned just over 40% of V Sports, but that number has since gone down as the Atairos stake increased.

Villa fans will be hoping the moves ensure they can continue to invest in the team and infrastructure.

Mentions
Chourak NassefWestermann HeikoAston VillaBirminghamPremier League
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Rowe signs new long-term contract at Villa
Cole praises Rogers for his excellent start at Villa
Jimoh-Aloba signs new "well earned" deal with Villa