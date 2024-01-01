DONE DEAL: Rowe signs new long-term contract at Villa

Aston Villa have announced that Triston Rowe has signed a new long term deal at the club.

The England youth international captained Villa’s Academy team who won the Under-16 Premier League National Tournament last season before being promoted to the Under-18 squad where he has impressed Academy manager Mark Harrison.

Harrison spoke about the 18-year-old's progress over the years and how his hard work had led to him penning a new deal at the club.

“We are delighted Triston has signed a new long-term contract with the club," he said.

“He made his Under-21 debut as an Under-16 and since then has continued to feature for our Under-21s on a regular basis, which led to him being named in the first-team squad for our Carabao Cup tie at Wycombe.

“Triston has also made a number of appearances for England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

“As a right-back who has excellent defensive qualities and has also become a threat going forward, this contract is hard-earned reward for Triston’s development as well as the potential the club feel he has to develop into a first-team player.”