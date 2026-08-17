Aston Villa youngster Kosta Nedeljkovic is reportedly expected to join Scottish side Rangers.

According to The Athletic, Nedeljkovic, 20, is expected to join Scottish giants Rangers on an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood the obligation, worth £4 million, would be triggered based on number of appearances.

The full-back has already held talks with Rangers manager Derek McInnes, with the Scottish club having been in contact throughout the summer.

Nedeljkovic joined Villa in January 2024 from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, but only made 10 appearances, having spent the last 18 months on loan at RB Leipzig.