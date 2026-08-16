Juventus make €17M bid for Martinez as Villa seek to sign Zion Suzuki this summer

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as Juventus aim to snap up Emiliano Martinez.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Villa are “working on a deal” to sign Suzuki who was due to travel to Paris on Saturday to undergo a medical and finalize his move to European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

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However, the deal collapsed following late complications regarding agent commissions and the French giants pulled out which only opens the door for Europa League winners Villa.

Suzuki could replace Martinez

Now, as Suzuki draws closer to a Premier League move, transfer expert David Ornstein has revealed that Juventus are now aiming to steal away Martinez.

“EXCL: Aston Villa receive fresh bid from Juventus for Emiliano Martinez & gap between valuations now narrowing.

“#Juve willing to pay up to €10m (€7+3m) - #AVFC want €10m fixed. Personal terms for 33yo goalkeeper no issue.”

Martinez famously appeared to say farewell to Aston Villa supporters after the final home game of 2024–25. The shot stopper was spotted walking around Villa Park in tears and waving to the crowd as if his move away had been sealed.

Two years later and he is still at the side. However, Villa are close to bringing in a replacement which would finally see the Argentina star depart.

Martinez to leave?

However, despite reports, Villa’s director of football operations, Damian Vidagany did reveal last month that the goalkeeper is unlikely to leave as fans await further updates.

"The goalkeeper’s future is settled, he is staying with us, and we have no intention of letting him go this summer,’ Vidagany said.

"The team needs his efforts and extensive experience, and he is a very important element in our project for next season.

"All the news published by the media about his departure to Juventus does not reflect the club’s true position.

"Martinez is a very important player for us, and we expect him to continue delivering his outstanding performances alongside his teammates.’