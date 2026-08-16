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Juventus pull plug on Martinez move after Aston Villa demand

Juventus pull plug on Martinez move after Aston Villa demand
Juventus pull plug on Martinez move after Aston Villa demandIsmael Adnan / SOPA / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Juventus have ended their pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after failing to agree a transfer fee.

The Italian giants have walked away from negotiations after Villa’s valuation proved too high.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and Martinez’s camp held direct talks, but the deal is now officially off. 

Villa reportedly wanted a fixed £8.5 million fee without add-ons, which Juventus considered excessive.

The collapse leaves Martinez likely to remain at Villa, although his position as first choice is now uncertain. 

The Premier League club have agreed a deal to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for an initial €30m, potentially rising to €35m with add-ons.

Suzuki impressed at the World Cup and is expected to challenge for the starting role, leaving Martinez facing a battle for minutes under Unai Emery this season.

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Premier LeagueEmiliano MartinezAston VillaJuventusFootball transfers

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