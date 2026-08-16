Juventus pull plug on Martinez move after Aston Villa demand

Juventus have ended their pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after failing to agree a transfer fee.

The Italian giants have walked away from negotiations after Villa’s valuation proved too high.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and Martinez’s camp held direct talks, but the deal is now officially off.

Villa reportedly wanted a fixed £8.5 million fee without add-ons, which Juventus considered excessive.

The collapse leaves Martinez likely to remain at Villa, although his position as first choice is now uncertain.

The Premier League club have agreed a deal to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for an initial €30m, potentially rising to €35m with add-ons.

Suzuki impressed at the World Cup and is expected to challenge for the starting role, leaving Martinez facing a battle for minutes under Unai Emery this season.