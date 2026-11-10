Aston Villa wrap up Lindelof contract extension

Aston Villa have used the ongoing November international break to complete a contract extension for key defender Victor Lindelof.

The experienced Sweden international has tied himself to Villa Park until 2028 after the club triggered their one-year option to keep him in Birmingham.

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Lindelof has made 43 appearances for Villa since joining as a free agent back in 2025 following his departure from Manchester United, with 15 games played already this season.

He played a vital role in helping Villa to end their 30-year trophy drought as Unai Emery's charges won the UEFA Europa League in May, starting in the 3-0 win over Freiburg in the final in Istanbul.

Th 32-year-old as remains an important figure as captain of his country, with 84 caps, ahead of this month's UEFA Nations League games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland.