Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Michael Carrick expected to be sacked as Manchester United head coach

Manchester United eye Juventus star as Luke Shaw replacement

Manchester United target turns down Crystal Palace job amid Michael Carrick uncertainty

Bayern Munich draw up three-man goalkeeper shortlist with Neuer expected to retire

Most read on Flashscore News

Benni McCarthy warns Kenya of FIFA and CAF intervention over salary arrears

France captain Kylian Mbappe in 'good frame of mind', says Ibrahima Konate

Lionel Messi named in FIFPRO World 11, Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane shock omission

Andreeva shines in WTA Finals debut after downing Svitolina in straight sets

Aston Villa wrap up Lindelof contract extension

Aston Villa defender Victor Lindelof.
Aston Villa defender Victor Lindelof.Profimedia

Aston Villa have used the ongoing November international break to complete a contract extension for key defender Victor Lindelof.

The experienced Sweden international has tied himself to Villa Park until 2028 after the club triggered their one-year option to keep him in Birmingham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lindelof has made 43 appearances for Villa since joining as a free agent back in 2025 following his departure from Manchester United, with 15 games played already this season.

He played a vital role in helping Villa to end their 30-year trophy drought as Unai Emery's charges won the UEFA Europa League in May, starting in the 3-0 win over Freiburg in the final in Istanbul.

Th 32-year-old as remains an important figure as captain of his country, with 84 caps, ahead of this month's UEFA Nations League games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueVictor LindelofAston Villa

Related Articles

Emery wants Aston Villa to wrap up Maatsen contract extension

Emery rues late collapse as Aston Villa surrender lead at Man United

Dorgu and Zirkzee scores as Man Utd hold Aston Villa in eight-goal thriller