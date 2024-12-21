Aston Villa striker Watkins: We're all ready for Man City today

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins admits they fancy themselves today against champions Manchester City.

Villa meet City, which have won only once in the past 11 games, in the early kickoff on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Watkins told VillaTV.

“Obviously, a big team coming to Villa Park, we’ve got a really good home record and last year when we played them, it was a great week for us, as a team and as a club.

“Hopefully we can repeat that."

On their form at Villa Park, Watkins also said: “I feel like since the boss has come in, we’ve made it a little bit of a fortress.

“Going 15 games (last season) was amazing, so we know what we’re capable of.

“Hopefully we can do that again.”

He added: “Being at home, you want it to be a bit of a fortress, have that home support, make it a tough place for away teams to go.

“Like I said, we’ve done that in previous seasons.

“But even when you can’t win, just not losing, picking up points."