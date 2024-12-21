Man City keeper Ortega: Injuries causing inconsistency

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is adamant they'll soon snap their slump.

Ahead of today's clash with Aston Villa, City go into the game having won once in the past 11 matches.

“We are all humans. I think it is just normal there is a point where you struggle a little bit and with all the injured players we have,” said Ortega.

“You don’t get the good rhythm of all the players playing with each other.

“When you come here, you see all the quality on the pitch, the manager we have, the staff, you know there will be a turnaround soon.

“Even on a bad day when you come to CFA, you see staff, the players and everything else around, you get a smile really quick on your face.”

Asked about today's clash with Villa, Ortega also said: “They’re a good opponent again. They have a good team, a good manager and good structure.

“It won’t be easy, but we are able to win against every team in this league.”