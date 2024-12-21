Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Club America eyeing Rayo Vallecano attacker James
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

Man City boss Guardiola: Erling is irreplaceable

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: Erling is irreplaceable
Man City boss Guardiola: Erling is irreplaceableAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits everything depends on the fitness of Erling Haaland.

Ahead of today's early kickoff against Aston Villa, Guardiola says he only wants to field Haaland upfront and not rotate through the likes of Phil Foden or Kevin de Bruyne.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Erling is irreplaceable,” said Guardiola.

“Of course we need all the best version of them, no just one specific player.

“I would be so selfish in that position; I said many times if it was just playing one specific player the decision would be easy. It’s not about that.

“Many of the goals we concede, we give them away it’s not about one specific situation, the situation is more difficult, and you have to work on that step by step. The moment some results come back we will be better.

“I prefer to play with Erling… I didn’t think in the situation not to play Erling, absolutely not.

“I always played false nine for the quality specific to the players I had in that moment.

“I love to play man to man but with Erling I can’t do that.

“Erling is doing well. The reason why maybe he’s not productive is that we don’t produce the amount of chances that we are able to do in the past.

“He’s surrounded by three four centre backs so it’s not easy for him we have to create more chances and create more spaces for him.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityAston Villa
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery "surprised" by Man City form crisis
Lennon reveals Everton almost signed Haaland for £2M
Villa to bid for former Man City academy star who could be a successor to Martinez