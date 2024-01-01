Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Aston Villa signing Nedeljkovic open to loan move

Aston Villa signing Nedeljkovic open to loan move
Aston Villa signing Nedeljkovic open to loan move
Aston Villa signing Nedeljkovic open to loan moveAction Plus
Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic is open to a loan move next season.

The youngster will join Villa officially this summer from Red Star Belgrade.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I expect myself to be in the starting 11 from August," he told Nogomania. "If I am in the combination at all, it will really be a success and if I enter the Premier League. In Belgrade, I have two or three training sessions a day, I train to be never better.

"I want to be at a higher level level, to the maximum, so that I could show myself at the preparations and cement the place. Wherever the loan is, I have no problem with that. Ideally, I would be there (at Villa)."

Asked about a loan in the Championship, Nedeljkovic added: "If it happens, I don't have a problem with that. Whatever happens, I need to play. If it's Aston Villa, it will be a great success. I'm ready and I believe I'll play right away. I'm not thinking about not being there. If it doesn't happen, it's up to me to play and progress, so wherever."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNedeljkovic KostaAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa make offer for West Ham midfielder Orford
AC Milan, Inter chasing Villa fullback Cash
Villa in Everton talks for Dobbin deal