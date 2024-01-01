Aston Villa signing Nedeljkovic open to loan move

Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic is open to a loan move next season.

The youngster will join Villa officially this summer from Red Star Belgrade.

"I expect myself to be in the starting 11 from August," he told Nogomania. "If I am in the combination at all, it will really be a success and if I enter the Premier League. In Belgrade, I have two or three training sessions a day, I train to be never better.

"I want to be at a higher level level, to the maximum, so that I could show myself at the preparations and cement the place. Wherever the loan is, I have no problem with that. Ideally, I would be there (at Villa)."

Asked about a loan in the Championship, Nedeljkovic added: "If it happens, I don't have a problem with that. Whatever happens, I need to play. If it's Aston Villa, it will be a great success. I'm ready and I believe I'll play right away. I'm not thinking about not being there. If it doesn't happen, it's up to me to play and progress, so wherever."