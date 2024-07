Aston Villa make offer for West Ham midfielder Orford

West Ham are battling to keep hold of teenage midfielder Lewis Orford.

The current England U18 captain is yet to make his Hammers debut, but big things are expected from the youngster.

The Express & Star says Aston Villa have already had one offer for Orford rejected by the Irons.

However, they're expected to try again for the teen in the coming weeks.

Orford featured regularly for West Ham's U21 team last season.