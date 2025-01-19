Aston Villa set to confirm signing of Levante fullback Garcia

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Levante over a fee for Andres Garcia.

The fullback is set to move to Villa, says Marca, with terms now settled.

Levante and Aston Villa have reached an agreement for a fee of €7m, plus €2.25m in variables and 15% of a future sale.

After a few hours of uncertainty, Levante first rejected an offer from Sporting CP, acknowledged by sporting director Felipe Miñambres, as it did not meet their financial demands. Then finally Levante reached an agreement with Unai Emery's team.

Garcia is now in Birmingham for a medical ahead of signing with Villa.