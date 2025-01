Aston Villa have reached terms for Levante right-back Andres Garcia.

The Athletic says Villa have agreed a deal with Levante for the defender.

A fee in the region of €8m has been settled between the two clubs.

Garcia, 21, has scored three goals and laid on three assists in the Segunda Division this season.

The Spaniard's arrival is expected to see Kosta Nedeljkovic sent out on-loan this month.