Hoffenheim express interest in Aston Villa defender Bogarde

Hoffenheim have expressed interest in Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting TSG are putting out feelers for central defender Bogarde.

They have even approached Villa to sound out a potential loan. In addition, clubs from the English Championship are said to have made an advance.

The result: Bogarde is not to be sold in the current transfer window. Villa manager Unai Emery wants to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman.

Bogarde impressed in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Arsenal.