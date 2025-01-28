Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man City boss Guardiola: I was unfair to Khusanov

Aston Villa reach personal terms with Chelsea defender Disasi

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa reach personal terms with Chelsea defender Disasi
Aston Villa reach personal terms with Chelsea defender DisasiAction Plus
Aston Villa have reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have yet to finalize a transfer fee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa manager Unai Emery is keen on bolstering his defense following the departure of Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce. 

Disasi, who is versatile enough to play both full-back and center-back, has struggled for game time at Chelsea.

The Frenchman has managed only six Premier League appearances this season. 

The French defender joined Chelsea from Monaco in 2023, but has found it difficult to secure a regular starting spot. 

Villa are hopeful that Disasi's addition will strengthen their defensive options for the Premier League and Champions League.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDisasi AxelAston VillaChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa consider move for Chelsea attacker Felix
Top 5 Premier League signings to watch this weekend
Chelsea make contact with Duran's agent with a move away from Villa on the cards