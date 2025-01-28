Aston Villa reach personal terms with Chelsea defender Disasi

Aston Villa have reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have yet to finalize a transfer fee.

Villa manager Unai Emery is keen on bolstering his defense following the departure of Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce.

Disasi, who is versatile enough to play both full-back and center-back, has struggled for game time at Chelsea.

The Frenchman has managed only six Premier League appearances this season.

The French defender joined Chelsea from Monaco in 2023, but has found it difficult to secure a regular starting spot.

Villa are hopeful that Disasi's addition will strengthen their defensive options for the Premier League and Champions League.