Chelsea make contact with Duran's agent with a move away from Villa on the cards

Villa's Duran a huge target for Chelsea who have made contact with his agent

Aston Villa star Jhon Duran is wanted by Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are said to have made contact with Duran’s agent with a view to doing a deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Colombian has been a revelation at Villa this season, despite not being a regular starter.

Duran has scored bundles of goals, mostly off the bench, netting seven in 602 minutes of league action.

Per Simon Phillips, the Blues are assessing whether Duran wants to move there in the off-season.

A winter move is extremely unlikely, as Villa have no intentions of selling the player midseason.

Even a mega fee that goes up to 100M may not be enough to tempt them until June.