Aston Villa preparing for major sales this summer

Aston Villa are preparing for major sales this summer.

The Daily Mail says after missing Champions League qualification, Villa must sell to ease Profit and Sustainability pressure.

As such, Villa are listening to offers for striker Ollie Watkins, midfielder Jacob Ramsey and fullback Lucas Digne. Also likely to leave is goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Villa are now encouraging Saudi clubs to revive their plans for Leon Bailey after resisting attempts during the January market.

The Villans spent over £100m last summer and now need to balance the books after missing out on the extra revenue guaranteed from Champions League qualification.