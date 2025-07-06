Aston Villa open talks with Inter Milan over Bisseck

Aston Villa are interested in Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Villa manager Unai Emery is a fan of the 24-year-old and has urged management to move for the Germany international.

Talks have now commenced between the two clubs over a fee of at least €35m.

Bisseck only joined Inter in 2023 from Danish club Aarhus GF for around €7m. The Cologne native established himself in the Nerazzurri's starting lineup last season and made 46 appearances across all competitions.

For Bisseck, a move to the Premier League would be the next big step in his career – assuming Villa is willing to meet Inter's asking price.