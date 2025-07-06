Aston Villa open talks with Inter Milan over Bisseck

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa are interested in Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Villa manager Unai Emery is a fan of the 24-year-old and has urged management to move for the Germany international.

Talks have now commenced between the two clubs over a fee of at least €35m.

Bisseck only joined Inter in 2023 from Danish club Aarhus GF for around €7m. The Cologne native established himself in the Nerazzurri's starting lineup last season and made 46 appearances across all competitions.

For Bisseck, a move to the Premier League would be the next big step in his career – assuming Villa is willing to meet Inter's asking price.

