Juventus rival Aston Villa for Tottenham midfielder Bissouma

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is attracting Serie A interest.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus have expressed interest in Bissouma in recent days.

It's been suggested Tottenham are seeking £35m to sell the midfielder this summer.

Bissouma's contract with Tottenham expires next summer, and if there is no sale or extension, he can sign a pre-contract with any foreign club from January 1 before leaving in a Bosman transfer next summer.

Along with Juve, also interested in Bissouma are Premier League rivals Aston Villa.