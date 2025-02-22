Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans: We play Chelsea to win
Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans says they face Chelsea today with the aim to win.

Tielemans spies a chance to defeat Chelsea given their recent form slump.

“They’ve been really good,” he said.

“They have some quality players and have had some really good results.

“We’re at home and we really want to win the game to close the gap to them and hopefully to get a higher position in the table.

“These are the games we want to win and that we need to win to close the gap to them. Hopefully we can do that.”

