Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Sheikh Jassim keeping tabs on Man Utd developments
Grealish is set to leave Man City this summer as Guardiola looks to overhaul his squad

Villa Midfielder Tielemans sees Chelsea fixture as their pathway to the Champions League

Ansser Sadiq
Villa Midfielder Tielemans sees Chelsea fixture as their pathway to the Champions League
Villa Midfielder Tielemans sees Chelsea fixture as their pathway to the Champions LeagueAction Plus
Midfielder Youri Tielemans has set Chelsea as Aston Villa’s benchmark, insisting that finishing above them will secure Champions League football.

The Belgian midfielder believes overtaking Enzo Maresca’s side would guarantee Villa’s return to Europe’s elite competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite a five-game winless streak, Unai Emery’s men remain just five points off fourth place.

Tielemans stated: “Chelsea are right in front of us. We want to compete with them. 

“Our performance against Liverpool was really good. We had a lot of chances towards the end.

“We were very good. We competed for every ball and Chelsea are a big opponent for us because we want to be where they are. We want to be close to them - in front of them - to get into the Champions League and realise our ambitions.

“We have to believe. We are still in the race. We have a lot of games left but we just need to win them.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueTielemans YouriMaresca EnzoChelseaAston VillaLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery speaks on facing Club Brugge and getting revenge against Chelsea
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG
Maresca admits Chelsea mood down; lays out season ambitions ahead of Villa trip