Villa boss Emery speaks on facing Club Brugge and getting revenge against Chelsea

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Emery first spoke on drawing Club Brugge in the Champions league round of 16 which means they avoided Paris Saint-Germain who go on to face Liverpool. The Villa boss was happy with the draw but much like many other managers who have been keep an eye on the draw he is focused on the game ahead of him.

"Happy we are in the last 16, and happy with the draw, but every team they are in the last 16 deserve to be there.

"Of course, we played against Brugge and we knew their capacity to compete like they are doing usually. They beat Atalanta as well.

"Losing there 1-0 is good information for us, how we have to compete, to respect, to prepare, to try to avoid the mistakes we made.

"But, really happy because we are going to enjoy this moment with our supporters, and we are going to compete when it’s arriving. But, now we have to focus on Chelsea."

Next, Emery gave a fitness update on his squad including Ezri Konsa and Ross Barkley who could make an appearance this weekend.

"He (Konsa) did the composition work with the players. I will test him and in case he is feeling good he will be in the squad. Konsa could be with us in the squad.

"Barkley is a little bit slower than we wanted and we planned. He is close to starting with us in a few days.”

Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara will be "two or three weeks" whilst he confirmed that Axel Disasi cannot play tomorrow as he is on loan from his parent club Chelsea.

He then moved on to fitting new signings into the team in the second half of the season and revealed that this weekend will be a huge test for many new players trying to break into the first team.

“Progressively, again, trying to build a team in our structure, to get stronger.

“Tactically, in the beginning, try to feel everybody with their capacity, qualities, skills and as well with their individual motivation and wishes to be protagonists.

“Try to get collectively, tactically, our structure as strong as possible, defensively, offensively. This is the task I have, and of course the players as well, they are involved in this commitment to get it as soon as possible.

“Tomorrow, Chelsea is really a very good test, collectively, individually, very good test.

“In the table we are more or less under our target, and tomorrow we have to try to get this opportunity again to try to compete and to try to get three points.”

Finally, he opened up on the reverse fixture in which they lost 3-0 thanks to goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer. Emery stated that they have analysed that game and will learn from their mistakes this time around.

“Of course, two years ago, last year, the first match we played this season against Chelsea was a different moment. Now, hopefully, we can feel stronger.

“Last year against Chelsea at home, in the FA Cup we were out, in the Premier League match we played more or less in February/March, we compete very well but we draw. They were always demanding (of) us a lot, always.

“This year we played there in London, we lost and we deserved to lose. We didn’t perform, we didn’t compete like I think we have to, to get to the level we achieved last year. This year, more or less, we are achieving something, but not consistency.

“Tomorrow is the test, and tomorrow I am motivated preparing (for) the match. I am motivated preparing, as well, our team, analysing the match we played on Wednesday.

“We analysed before the matches we played with the players we have now, with the new players as well. And of course, the most important, how they are responding, being as well motivated to try to help us.”