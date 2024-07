Aston Villa launching bid for Famalicao goalkeeper Luiz Junior

Aston Villa are eyeing Famalicao goalkeeper Luiz Junior.

O Jogo says Villa will present a proposal to Famalicão next week for the Brazilian goalkeeper.

The Villans are willing to open its purse strings and the value of the deal could reach €12m. However, nothing has yet been formalized with the Minho club.

The 23-year-old has a contract valid until 2028.

Luiz Junior joined Famalicano in 2019 and broke into the first team during the 2020/21 season.